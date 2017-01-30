Abras cuts Brazil supermarket sales forecast as recession still bites

(Recasts to add comments, background from paragraph 3)

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarkets on Monday cut their sales growth forecast for this year, reflecting efforts among households to funnel most of their disposable income into paying off debt amid Brazil's worst recession on record.

Industry group Abras said inflation-adjusted consolidated revenues are expected to rise 1.3 percent this year, down from a prior forecast of 1.5 percent. Revenue discounted by annual inflation rose 1.6 percent last year, Abras said, without disclosing the amount in Brazilian reais.

Sales were most impacted by a drastic decline in consumption habits among low-income families that, over the past decade, joined Brazil's middle class amid a boom in the nation's job market. According to Abras, which cited an independent survey, the so-called Class C bracket cut spending in staples and other basic goods in 2017 for the first year in four.

A ratio that measures spending trends among Class C members showed that income was 1.2 percent bigger than their expenses last year, compared with a 15 percent debt-fueled surplus in 2013, the last time Brazil's economy posted an annual expansion, Abras said, citing the survey.

"We know this year won't be easy, and that's why we revised down our growth estimate," said Abras President João Sanzovo Neto said at an event in São Paulo. He noted that surprisingly strong sales during the holiday period helped annual sales slightly beat Abras' expectations for the year.

The numbers indicate that improving supermarket activity in Brazil hinges on government efforts to cut borrowing costs and revive the ailing economy. Should those steps succeed, consumer confidence and job creation could recover, Sanzovo said.

Brazil's economy shrank for the seventh consecutive quarter in the July-through-September period, government statistics agency IBGE said last year.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, Abras said.

Sales volumes at Brazilian supermarkets fell 4.7 percent in the first 11 months of last year, Abras said, citing the survey. That decline came on top of an annual decline in supermarket sales volumes of 1.2 percent in 2015.

Should the trend persist, sales volumes would post their first back-to-back annual contraction since 1990, Lenita Mattar, an analyst at AC Nielsen Co Ltd, which carried out the survey, said at the same event.

Abras' national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of supermarket sales in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Bernard Orr)