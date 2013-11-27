FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sells concession to main road in soy belt to Odebrecht
November 27, 2013

Brazil sells concession to main road in soy belt to Odebrecht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil completed the latest leg in a campaign to lure billions in private investment to upgrade its creaky infrastructure by awarding rights to pave and maintain a highway concession that cuts through the heart of the country’s main grains belt.

Local engineering conglomerate Odebrecht Transport won on Wednesday the rights to operate the BR-163 for 30 years. The highway runs through Brazil’s main grain producing state of Mato Grosso.

The road leads through Mato Grosso into Para state to Amazon River ports and could open a long-sought northern export route for the country’s farm sector.

