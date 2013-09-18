Consorcio do Planalto wins bid for Brazilian highway in auction

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Consorcio do Planalto on Wednesday won the right to operate 436 kilometers (273 miles) of the BR-050 highway linking Goias in Brazil’s central farm belt to Minas Gerais in the mineral-rich and industrialized southeast, pledging to invest 3 billion reais ($1.33 billion).

Consorcio is composed of Brazilian construction companies Senpar SA, Construtora Estrutural SA; Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco Construções SA; Engenharia e Comercio Bandeirantes and Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos. The group presented the winning bid, with a discount of 42.38 percent over the government’s proposed toll for the road.