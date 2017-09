BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has improved its defense of President Dilma Rousseff’s accounts and expects Congress to approve them, presidential Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s Federal Accounts Court last month urged Congress to reject Rousseff’s 2014 accounts, a decision that would make room for a potential impeachment process against her. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)