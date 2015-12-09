FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court gives Rousseff 30 days for plan to repay state banks
December 9, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil court gives Rousseff 30 days for plan to repay state banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal audit court, the TCU, on Wednesday gave President Dilma Rousseff’s government 30 days to present a plan to pay arrears to state banks, putting a hard deadline on a budget issue that has driven calls for her impeachment.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said earlier on Wednesday that the government aims to pay about 57 billion reais ($15 billion) in arrears to state banks by year-end.

Opposition lawmakers who accuse Rousseff of breaking budget rules to boost spending during her reelection campaign last year have opened impeachment proceedings in the lower house of Congress. The president denies any wrong-doing.

$1 = 3.74 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
