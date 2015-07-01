Popularity of Brazil's President Rousseff drops to 9 pct, a new low

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s popularity has fallen to a new low, with the number of Brazilians considering her government “great” or “good” down to just 9 percent, a nationwide poll showed on Wednesday.

Sixty-eight percent of the population rate Rousseff’s government as “bad” or “terrible,” according to the Ibope opinion poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.

The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between June 18 and 21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by W Simon)