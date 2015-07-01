FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popularity of Brazil's President Rousseff drops to 9 pct, a new low
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 1, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Popularity of Brazil's President Rousseff drops to 9 pct, a new low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s popularity has fallen to a new low, with the number of Brazilians considering her government “great” or “good” down to just 9 percent, a nationwide poll showed on Wednesday.

Sixty-eight percent of the population rate Rousseff’s government as “bad” or “terrible,” according to the Ibope opinion poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.

The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between June 18 and 21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.