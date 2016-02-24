Brazil pension reform might not clear Congress this year - minister

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s plan to reform Brazil’s pension system might not get passed by Congress this year, her cabinet minister in charge of legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, said on Wednesday.

“This is a short year. There is a risk that pension reform will not be approved in 2016,” Berzoini told Reuters in an interview.

Rousseff plans to send Congress a proposal in April to reform Brazil’s onerous pension system that is a major factor in government’s growing fiscal deficit. (Reporting by by Lisandra Paraguassu and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Bill Rigby)