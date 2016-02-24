FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil pension reform might not clear Congress this year - minister
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil pension reform might not clear Congress this year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s plan to reform Brazil’s pension system might not get passed by Congress this year, her cabinet minister in charge of legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, said on Wednesday.

“This is a short year. There is a risk that pension reform will not be approved in 2016,” Berzoini told Reuters in an interview.

Rousseff plans to send Congress a proposal in April to reform Brazil’s onerous pension system that is a major factor in government’s growing fiscal deficit. (Reporting by by Lisandra Paraguassu and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.