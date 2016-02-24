UPDATE 1-Brazil pension reform might not clear Congress this year -minister

(Adds more comments by minister, credit rating context)

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s plan to reform Brazil’s pension system might not get passed by Congress this year, her cabinet minister in charge of legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, said on Wednesday.

“This is a short year. There is a risk that pension reform will not be approved in 2016,” Berzoini told Reuters in an interview.

Rousseff plans to send Congress a proposal in April to reform Brazil’s onerous pension system that is a main factor in a growing fiscal deficit that has undermined business confidence and stripped the country of its investment grade credit rating.

Pension reform is key to Rousseff’s efforts to plug the deficit. However, it has met resistance from her principal supporters, the labor unions and Worker’s Party rank and file members, who oppose any reduction in social benefits.

Berzoini admitted the reform proposal on the thorny issue might not even make the April deadline set by the president.

“Time is evidently running out. It won’t be easy,” he said.

Moody’s Investors Services on Wednesday became the third major rating agency to downgrade Brazil’s debt to junk, cutting its rating by two notches to Ba2.

Moody’s said the outlook for Brazil’s issuer and bond ratings was negative due to the prospect of further deterioration of its fiscal situation and debt ratios amid the worst economic contraction in decades.

Berzoini said Moody’s decision “closes the cycle” of downgrades and Brazil will start recovering confidence. “We are going to reverse this situation in the short-term,” he said. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Bill Rigby and Diane Craft)