Brazil president cancels international trip due to budget woes
November 27, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil president cancels international trip due to budget woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has canceled a trip to Japan and Vietnam after making an additional budget freeze of 10 billion reais ($2.61 billion), her office said on Friday.

“This is not a financial, but a budget problem,” said a presidential spokesman.

Rousseff was forced to freeze expenditures to comply with the budget law after Congress failed to pass legislation to reduce its fiscal savings target for 2015. ($1 = 3.8342 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
