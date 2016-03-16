Brazil cenbank chief may go if Lula shakes up policy- source

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Alexandre Tombini may step down if the return of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the Cabinet brings major economic policy changes, a senior source within the government’s economic team said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, as President Dilma Rousseff met with her political mentor Lula to discuss his possible role in her Cabinet, newspaper Valor Economico reported the head of the central bank could be on his way out. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)