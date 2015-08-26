FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court gives another 15 days for Rousseff to explain accounts
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil court gives another 15 days for Rousseff to explain accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s highest accounting court gave another 15 days for President Dilma Rousseff to respond to accusations she doctored the government accounts last year to hide the deterioration of the country’s finances.

Judges of the Federal Accounts Court, known as the TCU, decided on Wednesday to give Rousseff more time in a case that her opponents believe could pave the way for her impeachment.

Rousseff had already been granted 15 days on Aug 12 to respond to new findings made by court officials.

A TCU prosecutor’s allegation that Rousseff delayed 40 billion reais ($11.50 billion) in social payments to artificially bolster fiscal accounts is considered the main argument for a possible rejection of her handling of the fiscal accounts last year, legal experts say.

A rejection could serve as the legal basis for the opposition to request Rousseff’s impeachment for violating the fiscal responsibility law, legal experts say. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
