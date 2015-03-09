FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President Rousseff says Brazil to see 'some' growth by yearend
March 9, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

President Rousseff says Brazil to see 'some' growth by yearend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that fiscal belt-tightening measures her government is adopting now should restore economic growth by the end of the year.

“We are going through an adjustment and will return to growth,” she told reporters when asked about her austerity plan to bridge a fiscal deficit in the midst of A recessive economy. “By the end of the year I think there will be some growth.” (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

