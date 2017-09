BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday that her government will make “significant” cuts to the 2015 budget approved this week by Congress.

But Rousseff, speaking at an agricultural event in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, said rapid congressional approval of belt-tightening measures aimed at reducing Brazil’s fiscal deficit is “fundamental” for economic recovery. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)