Brazil's Rousseff says committed to fiscal adjustment
March 24, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says committed to fiscal adjustment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that her government is firmly committed to fiscal adjustment but will not sacrifice social programs to balance its public accounts.

“The government knows that the adjustment is fundamental for Brazil, but that does not mean that social policies will not be maintained,” she said after signing an executive order extending for another four years a generous formula for calculating minimum wage increases.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang

