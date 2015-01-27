Brazil's Rousseff urges cabinet to embrace fiscal belt-tightening

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that fiscal belt-tightening and new incentives for private investment will be part of her strategy to spur economic growth in her second term.

“The fiscal rebalancing that we are undertaking are needed to maintain our course and widen opportunities, preserving social and economic priorities,” Rousseff said at her first cabinet meeting.

She said the fiscal adjustment will be done gradually and that her government will expand private concessions in infrastructure projects.