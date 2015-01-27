FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff urges cabinet to embrace fiscal belt-tightening
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff urges cabinet to embrace fiscal belt-tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that fiscal belt-tightening and new incentives for private investment will be part of her strategy to spur economic growth in her second term.

“The fiscal rebalancing that we are undertaking are needed to maintain our course and widen opportunities, preserving social and economic priorities,” Rousseff said at her first cabinet meeting.

She said the fiscal adjustment will be done gradually and that her government will expand private concessions in infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.