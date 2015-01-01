FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff vows fiscal austerity in second term
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 1, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff vows fiscal austerity in second term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will rein in public spending to allow the economy to grow again but will do so at the minimum cost for the population, President Dilma Rousseff said in her inaugural address to Congress on Thursday.

“We will prove that it is possible to make economic adjustments without revoking rights or betraying past commitments,” Rousseff said as she was sworn in for her second four-year term as Brazil’s president.

“More than anybody, I know Brazil needs to resume growth. The first steps of this journey are an overhaul of the public accounts, increasing domestic savings, beefing up investments and improving productivity.”

Since her re-election in October, Rousseff, 67, has signalled she would move away from the leftist, interventionist policies that have scared investors and dragged down Brazil’s once-booming economy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.