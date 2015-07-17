Brazil's Rousseff warns against anti-democratic moves in region

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff told regional peers on Friday there is no room for “anti-democratic adventures” in South America, a day after the speaker of Brazil’s lower house said he was weighing legal arguments for her impeachment.

Speaking to the heads of state of the Mercosur trade bloc, Rousseff said political leaders should strive for dialogue to resolve ideological differences.

Rousseff comments came just two hours after the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, broke ties with her government. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Franklin Paul)