Brazil's Rousseff cuts 8 ministries to cut costs
October 2, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff cuts 8 ministries to cut costs

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff eliminated 8 ministries to reduce government spending on Friday and reshuffled her cabinet to bolster support from her coalition for fiscal austerity measures in Congress and avert a threat of impeachment.

Rousseff made no changes to her economic team, headed by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, a market-friendly former banker, a sign that Rousseff will continue pursuing efforts to rein in spending and reverse a fiscal deficit. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

