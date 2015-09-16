FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff warns of modern-day version of a coup
September 16, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff warns of modern-day version of a coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing threats of impeachment and calls to resign from opposition politicians, said in a radio interview on Wednesday that attempting to use a crisis to take power is a “modern version of a coup”.

Brazil is in its worst recession in 25 years and prosecutors have unearthed a massive corruption scandal stemming from state-run companies, but investigators have not presented any evidence implicating Rousseff, whose popularity has sunk to record lows. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simon)

