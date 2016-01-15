FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says more credit compatible with monetary policy
January 15, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says more credit compatible with monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Expanding credit at Brazilian state banks does not contradict current tight monetary policy, President Dilma Rousseff told journalists on Friday, adding that the central bank has autonomy to make its decisions but is not independent.

Rousseff also said the government is concerned about the drop in global oil prices. She said there were no plans to auction oil blocs in an offshore region known as the subsalt at current prices, although projects there remain viable. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Lisandra Paraguassu)

