Brazil`s ex-President Lula to accept ministerial post - O Globo
March 15, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil`s ex-President Lula to accept ministerial post - O Globo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided to accept a position in President Dilma Rousseff’s Cabinet, O Globo newspaper reported on Tuesday, a move that would offer him some protection from an investigation into money laundering.

The newspaper, which did not cite its sources, said that Lula had informed several of his closest advisors that he would accept a Cabinet post, ahead of a meeting with Rousseff in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
