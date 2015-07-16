FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff impeachment is a possibility -House speaker
July 16, 2015

Brazil's Rousseff impeachment is a possibility -House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - An impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a possibility, but it would be a step backwards for the country’s democracy, the speaker of the Lower House of Congress said on Thursday.

Eduardo Cunha, a leader of the PMDB party who is in charge of deciding whether to move ahead with impeachment, said he expected a legal analysis on the matter within 30 days. Some opposition lawmakers have called for impeachment of Rousseff over alleged campaign finance irregularities.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

