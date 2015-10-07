Brazil Supreme Court rejects Rousseff gov't bid to delay accounts ruling

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday an injunction filed by President Dilma Rousseff’s government seeking to delay a federal audit court ruling on her administration’s 2014 accounts.

The Federal Accounts Court, known as the TCU, will meet later on Wednesday and is expected to reject the accounts because budget results were allegedly manipulated. That would give Rousseff’s opponents a legal argument to request her impeachment. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)