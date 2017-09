BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has picked respected banker Joaquim Levy as her new finance minister, local daily Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that former deputy finance minister Nelson Barbosa will become the new planning minister.

The government is expected to make the official announcement later on Friday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)