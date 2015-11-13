FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff agrees to replace FinMin Levy, Valor reports
November 13, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff agrees to replace FinMin Levy, Valor reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has agreed to replace Finance Minister Joaquim Levy but a date for that change has not been set yet, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday, citing sources who participated in the discussions.

Levy’s most likely replacement would be former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, Valor added. The paper said Rousseff is still reluctant to give the future finance minister a bigger autonomy to determine policy. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)

