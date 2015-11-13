UPDATE 1-Brazil's Levy under growing pressure to leave

(Adds report details and source comment)

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff continues to back Finance Minister Joaquim Levy despite growing pressure to replace him as Brazil’s economic crisis worsens, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

Levy was brought in early this year to help clean up government finances but he has struggled to win Congress’ support for austerity measures and faces resistance even from inside Rousseff’s camp.

Former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles is seen as a strong candidate for the job if Levy is replaced, in part because he has backing from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“There is constant pressure from within the government and the ruling party to replace Levy with Meirelles ... But the president has made no decision. She is sticking by Levy,” said the official, who asked not to be named because he was not allowed to speak publicly.

Reuters reported last week that Rousseff could replace Levy once his unpopular austerity package gets through Congress.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico earlier on Friday reported that Rousseff has decided to replace Levy, but that no date has been set and she is reluctant to give his successor greater autonomy.

Brazilian financial markets had rallied earlier this week on speculation that Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised on Wall Street, would take over as finance minister.

But the real lost ground on Friday following Valor’s report, as traders said Rousseff’s reported reluctance to give free rein to any new finance minister showed she is unwilling to let go of her influence on economic policy.

Rousseff’s press office declined to comment on the report.

The real was trading at 3.81 per dollar, 1.4 percent weaker on the day, after earlier sliding to as much as 3.83. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)