FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's ex-President Lula to accept cabinet post- presidency source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's ex-President Lula to accept cabinet post- presidency source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accepted a position in President Dilma Rousseff’s cabinet, a presidency source said on Tuesday, a move that would offer him some protection from an investigation into money laundering.

The source, who asked not to be identified so he could speak freely, said it was likely that Lula would be given the portfolio in charge of legislative affairs, currently occupied by Ricardo Berzoini, where he could make use of leverage among ruling Workers Party congressmen. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassy; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.