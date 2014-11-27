Brazil incoming planning minister mulls changes to 2015 budget

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s incoming Planning Minister, Nelson Brabosa, said on Thursday that the government’s budget plan for next year will be adapted to reflect a new primary surplus target.

The current primary surplus target for 2015 is of 2.5 percent of gross domestic product, according to the budget proposal sent by President Dilma Rousseff to Congress. Government officials today expect to aim at a 1.2 percent of GDP surplus for 2015. The primary surplus is the excess of revenue over expenses before debt interest payments. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)