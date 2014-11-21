FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank executive among finalists for Brazil finance minister
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bank executive among finalists for Brazil finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking executive Joaquim Levy is among three finalists to become the country’s next finance minister, and President Dilma Rousseff could announce her pick later Friday, a government official said.

Investors are hoping Rousseff will name a market-friendly figure such as Levy, who might signal a shift away from the leftist, interventionist policies they blame for Brazil’s stagnant economic growth in recent years.

The other contenders are central bank president Alexandre Tombini, and Nelson Barbosa - a former number-two official at the finance ministry, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Levy is chief executive officer of Bradesco Asset Management, an arm of Banco Bradesco SA, the nation’s second-largest private-sector bank. He was also the treasury chief during the first term of Rousseff’s predecessor and political mentor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His appointment would be welcomed by the market, though perhaps not as enthusiastically as other candidates such as his colleague Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Banco Bradesco’s CEO, who reportedly turned down the ministry job on Thursday.

Tombini and Barbosa are both seen as more moderate than current Finance Minister Guido Mantega, but their appointment to the ministry would likely signal relative policy continuity. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.