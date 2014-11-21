Bank executive among finalists for Brazil finance minister

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking executive Joaquim Levy is among three finalists to become the country’s next finance minister, and President Dilma Rousseff could announce her pick later Friday, a government official said.

Investors are hoping Rousseff will name a market-friendly figure such as Levy, who might signal a shift away from the leftist, interventionist policies they blame for Brazil’s stagnant economic growth in recent years.

The other contenders are central bank president Alexandre Tombini, and Nelson Barbosa - a former number-two official at the finance ministry, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Levy is chief executive officer of Bradesco Asset Management, an arm of Banco Bradesco SA, the nation’s second-largest private-sector bank. He was also the treasury chief during the first term of Rousseff’s predecessor and political mentor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His appointment would be welcomed by the market, though perhaps not as enthusiastically as other candidates such as his colleague Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Banco Bradesco’s CEO, who reportedly turned down the ministry job on Thursday.

Tombini and Barbosa are both seen as more moderate than current Finance Minister Guido Mantega, but their appointment to the ministry would likely signal relative policy continuity. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Bernadette Baum)