Rousseff to name Levy as finance minister on Thursday -official
November 25, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Rousseff to name Levy as finance minister on Thursday -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will likely name banker Joaquim Levy as her new finance minister on Thursday as well as announce the rest of her second-term economic team, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist and a fiscal hawk, is expected to take over the ministry on Dec. 1, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The move was widely expected after local newspapers reported on Friday that Levy would take the job. A government official had told Reuters that Levy was highly likely to be the next finance minister.

The nomination of Levy, currently head of the asset management arm of major Brazilian lender Bradesco SA, may signal a shift toward more market-friendly policies that could breathe life into a stagnant economy.

Press representatives at the finance ministry were unable to provide further information. Rousseff’s office has also declined to officially confirm Levy’s nomination. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Additional reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

