FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's says return of Lula could hurt Brazil's fiscal efforts
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
March 16, 2016 / 5:54 PM / a year ago

Moody's says return of Lula could hurt Brazil's fiscal efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday that the appointment of Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as his successor’s chief of staff could hurt efforts to shore up the country’s fiscal accounts.

“Brazil’ s cabinet reshuffle points to a further shift in the government’s priorities towards political expediency at the expense of pursuing fiscal consolidation,” Moody’s analyst Samar Maziad said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.