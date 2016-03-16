Moody's says return of Lula could hurt Brazil's fiscal efforts

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday that the appointment of Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as his successor’s chief of staff could hurt efforts to shore up the country’s fiscal accounts.

“Brazil’ s cabinet reshuffle points to a further shift in the government’s priorities towards political expediency at the expense of pursuing fiscal consolidation,” Moody’s analyst Samar Maziad said in an emailed statement.