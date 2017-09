BRASILIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects economic growth will pick up to 2 percent in 2016 after an expansion of just 0.8 percent next year, according to estimates in a fiscal report from the planning ministry released on Thursday.

Economists expect Brazil’s economy to grow just 0.2 percent this year after entering recession in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)