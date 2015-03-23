Brazil president's popularity plummeting - new poll

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s popularity continues to fall according to a new poll published on Monday that said 64.8 percent of Brazilians rate her government negatively and only 10.8 percent see it as positive.

The CNT/MDA poll confirmed earlier surveys that showed Rousseff’s popularity tanking due to a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras and a stagnant economy.

When CNT/MDA last surveyed Rousseff’s popularity in late September, before her narrow re-election, 41 percent of respondents rated her government as “great” or “good” and 23.5 percent as “bad” or “terrible.” (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)