Popularity of Brazil's Rousseff keeps falling -poll

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s popularity continues to fall, with the number of Brazilians considering her government “great” or “good” down to just 12 percent, a nationwide poll showed on Wednesday.

Sixty-four percent of the population rate Rousseff’s government as “bad” or “terrible,” according to the Ibope opinion poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.

The poll of 2,002 people was conducted between March 21 and 25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)