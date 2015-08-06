FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff approval rating hits new low, poll shows
August 6, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff approval rating hits new low, poll shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s approval rating hit a new low of 8 percent as a growing number of voters support her impeachment, pollster Datafolha said on Thursday.

The number of Brazilians that consider Rousseff’s administration “bad” or “very bad” touched 71 percent, from 65 percent in June, according to a Datafolha poll carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday and which was published by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Sixty-six percent of Brazilians said Rousseff should face an impeachment process, up from 63 percent in April. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

