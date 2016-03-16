FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds gather outside Brazil presidency to protest at Lula
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

Hundreds gather outside Brazil presidency to protest at Lula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators waving placards that said “Workers Party Out” and “Lula To Prison” gathered outside Brazil’s presidential palace on Wednesday to protest at the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister.

President Dilma Rousseff, threatened with impeachment and a massive corruption probe, named her charismatic predecessor Lula as chief of staff on Wednesday, a move that offers him some protection from prosecutors who charged him with money laundering.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.