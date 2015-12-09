Brazil speaker says STF impeachment delay to paralyze congress

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s congress will remain paralyzed until the Supreme Court resolves legal questions related to the impeachment proceedings opened against President Dilma Rousseff, House Speaker Eduardo Cunha said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court suspended the proceedings until it rules on a secret vote that stacked a congressional committee with opponents trying to oust Rousseff. Cunha opened the proceedings last week based on opposition accusation that Rousseff broke budget laws, which she denies. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)