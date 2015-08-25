Brazil VP says Rousseff impeachment "unthinkable"

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that an impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was “unthinkable.”

Temer said Rousseff asked him to continue to be her government’s liaison with its coalition in Congress in a new phase now that major fiscal austerity legislation has been approved. He spoke to reporters one day after he had decided to drop the day-to-day political coordination.

Opinion polls show most Brazilians favor impeaching Rousseff because of Brazil’s worst economic downturn in more than 25 years and a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)