Brazil government to announce Rumo rail renovation - source
June 27, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Brazil government to announce Rumo rail renovation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s interim government will announce its first logistics concessions next month, including the renovation of a 5 billion reais ($1.28 billion) rail contract for Rumo Logistica SA, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The renovation will include investments to build patios, parallel tracks and urban crossings, which could cover up to 30 years, the source said. The railway is important for moving agricultural exports from the interior of Mato Grosso state to the port of Santos.

$1 = 3.4 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer

