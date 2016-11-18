Brazilian judge accepts criminal charges for Samarco dam disaster -G1

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brazil has accepted the criminal charges brought by prosecutors against four companies and 22 employees for a burst tailings dam at the Samarco mine last November, the G1 news site reported on Friday.

Prosecutors last month accused Samarco, its joint-venture owners Vale SA and BHP Billiton, and consultant VogBR of environmental crimes, while employees were accused of homicide for the disaster that killed 19 people and polluted a major river. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)