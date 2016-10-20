FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil prosecutors charge Samarco employees with homicide for dam spill
October 20, 2016 / 7:00 PM / in a year

CORRECTED-Brazil prosecutors charge Samarco employees with homicide for dam spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday they charged 22 people, 21 of them for qualified homicide, for their roles in the collapse of a tailings dam at the Samarco iron ore mine last November that killed 19 people.

Executives of the company, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, had clear awareness that the dam could fail but put profit over safety, prosecutors told a press conference in Belo Horizonte that was broadcast live by GloboNews. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

