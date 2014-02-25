FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sanepar says plans share offer
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Sanepar says plans share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian water and sewage company Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Parana, known as Sanepar, said on Monday it plans a primary and secondary initial public offering of preferential shares.

The company did not say when it plans to carry out the operation or how many shares it will offer, but said the state of Parana will continue to be its main shareholder.

Sanepar hired Grupo BTG Pactual SA to manage the deal, alongside the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Bradesco BBI and Credit Suisse, the filing said.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Michael Perry

