November 6, 2017 / 11:14 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Brazil logistics firm Santos considers sale of port assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest listed port operator Santos Brasil Participacoes SA said on Monday that it is looking for “strategic alternatives” for assets at the Port of Imbituba, that could include new partners or selling the assets.

Santos Brasil’s board voted to authorize seeking new options for the Tecon Imbituba operation and associated container terminal, located at the Port of Imbituba in the southern state of Santa Catarina, according to an exchange filing.

The company said it has not received any offer nor is it currently in negotiations with any third parties regarding the sale of the assets.

Santos Brasil has operated Tecon Imbituba, the only container terminal at the Port of Imbituba, since winning a public concession auction in 2008. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

