Brazil's Sao Martinho lowers sugar guidance to 1.3 mln tns - filing

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sao Martinho, one of Brazil's largest cane milling groups, lowered its guidance for sugar output to 1.297 million tonnes from 1.356 million previously due to a smaller-than-expected cane crush, the company said in a market filing on Wednesday.

Sao Martinho, which runs three mills in Sao Paulo state, said it will crush 19.26 million tonnes of cane in the current 2016-17 (April-March) season, down from its previous guidance of 20.55 million. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alan Crosby)