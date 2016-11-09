FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sao Martinho lowers sugar guidance to 1.3 mln tns - filing
November 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Sao Martinho lowers sugar guidance to 1.3 mln tns - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sao Martinho, one of Brazil's largest cane milling groups, lowered its guidance for sugar output to 1.297 million tonnes from 1.356 million previously due to a smaller-than-expected cane crush, the company said in a market filing on Wednesday.

Sao Martinho, which runs three mills in Sao Paulo state, said it will crush 19.26 million tonnes of cane in the current 2016-17 (April-March) season, down from its previous guidance of 20.55 million. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alan Crosby)

