FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gov't to change rules for savings - decree
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Brazil gov't to change rules for savings - decree

Jeferson Ribeiro, Tiago Pariz

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is seeking to change the method for calculating returns on domestic savings accounts when the benchmark Selic rate falls below 8.5 percent, according to a draft copy of a presidential decree seen by Reuters on Thursday.

In such cases, savings accounts would offer a return equivalent to 70 percent of the Selic rate, the draft decree said. When the Selic is at or above 8.5 percent, the current system for savings accounts with a fixed return of about 6 percent annually would apply.

The initiative signals that Rousseff is paving the way for the Selic to fall further than some market analysts had anticipated in the coming months. The benchmark rate is currently set by Brazil’s central bank at 9 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.