FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil justice minister calls for more cooperation to battle arms, drugs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil justice minister calls for more cooperation to battle arms, drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said Thursday the government would increase cooperation with neighboring drug-producing countries in a bid to slow the flow of narcotics and arms across its border.

Moraes was giving details about the government efforts to create a new national security plan just days after the country's worst prison uprising in two decades resulted in the deaths of 56 inmates at the hands of fellow prisoners.

The minister said the government would build five new maximum-security federal prisons - more than doubling the current number - and release funds to improve Brazil's woeful penitentiary system. Moraes also called for reforms to laws that put non-violent offenders in prisons for long periods, adding to severe overcrowding. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.