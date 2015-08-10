FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impeaching Rousseff would set Brazil on fire -Senate chief
August 10, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Impeaching Rousseff would set Brazil on fire -Senate chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s Senate, Renan Calheiros, said on Monday that impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was not a priority and warned that seeking her removal in Congress would “set the country on fire.”

Calheiros spoke to reporters after meeting with Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to discuss the government’s fiscal austerity plan. He promised to bring to the vote this week a bill that rolls back payroll tax breaks. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chris Reese)

