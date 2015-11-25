Police arrest Brazilian workers' party senator Amaral - TV Globo

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police arrested ruling party Senator Delcidio Amaral in Brasilia early on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to obstruct justice in a broad corruption investigation focused on state-run oil firm Petrobras, TV Globo said.

Federal police confirmed they had authorization from the Supreme Court to arrest Amaral, after prosecutors presented evidence that he had interfered with the investigation. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Louise Ireland)