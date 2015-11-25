FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate approves Supreme Court decision to arrest senator
November 25, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Senate approves Supreme Court decision to arrest senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday approved a Supreme Court decision to arrest the leader of the ruling coalition in the upper house, Senator Delcídio do Amaral, for allegedly obstructing a corruption probe into state-run oil company Petrobras.

Senators voted 59-13 to uphold the top court’s ruling which led to the country’s first-ever arrest of a sitting senator earlier on Wednesday.

Prosecutors investigating politicians linked to corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA accused Amaral of trying to bribe a former Petrobras executive to flee Brazil rather than give evidence as part of a plea bargain. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)

