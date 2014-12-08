Brazil consumer loan demand falls in Nov -Serasa

Demand for consumer loans in Brazil dropped 6 percent in November from October, mostly due to more fewer working days in the month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Demand for consumer credit rose 8.8 percent in November from a year earlier, Serasa said, citing the impact of more favorable terms for certain payroll loans.

Serasa noted that demand has declined 1.6 percent over the year to date, compared to a 2.5 percent decline registered in the year through October.